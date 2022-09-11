Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $11.25 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $31.75 million and $14.66 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $11.25 or 0.00052211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance (WING) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,821,846 coins. The official website for Wing Finance is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.