WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading 1.4% Higher

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 8,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 488.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.