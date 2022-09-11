WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading 1.4% Higher

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 8,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 488.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.