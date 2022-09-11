Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.52

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.52 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.69). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 715,758 shares changing hands.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 654.41.

Witan Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

