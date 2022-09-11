Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) PT Raised to €115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTKWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.09.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

About Wolters Kluwer

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

