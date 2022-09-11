Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.34% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

