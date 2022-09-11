WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.0435 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $1.50 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

