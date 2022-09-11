Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading Up 6.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.57 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Approximately 5,108,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,400,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Woodbois Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

