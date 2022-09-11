WorkQuest Token Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $162,275.74 and approximately $275,765.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075694 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.