WOWswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,223.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $269,305.29 and $41,223.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001994 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002078 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,998 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

