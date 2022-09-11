Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00014254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $201,435.44 and approximately $224.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00779693 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015908 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019922 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
