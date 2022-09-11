Wrapped BNB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96.95 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $96.95 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $293.95 or 0.01366644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,271,521 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

