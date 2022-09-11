Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $36.67 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $36.67 million and approximately $502,442.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

WCFG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.