Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

