X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.19 or 0.08178615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00178904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00289881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00723776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00603787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000956 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

