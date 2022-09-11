X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.19 or 0.08178615 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00178904 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023015 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00289881 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00723776 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00603787 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000956 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
X-CASH Coin Profile
X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.
X-CASH Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.