XMON (XMON) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. XMON has a total market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for $26,326.82 or 1.21764863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON (CRYPTO:XMON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

