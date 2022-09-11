XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.01

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.01 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.56). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.56), with a volume of 38,864 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The company has a market capitalization of £264.64 million and a PE ratio of 3,225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

