xRhodium Hits Market Capitalization of $259,746.98 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. xRhodium has a market cap of $259,746.98 and $84.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SSVCoin (SSVCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Huncoin (HNCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GiftNet (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arab League Coin (ALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.66 or 0.00562546 BTC.
xRhodium Profile
xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. The official website for xRhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.
xRhodium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.