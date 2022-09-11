XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $17.73 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $17.73 billion and approximately $606.73 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00161696 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094623 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is a XRP LCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
