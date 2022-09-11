Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.97

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and traded as low as $35.93. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 559,399 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,500,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,394,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 561,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,530,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 327,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

