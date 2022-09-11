xWIN Finance (XWIN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375,147.00

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. xWIN Finance has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $375,147.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xWIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance (CRYPTO:XWIN) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,080,083 coins. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xWIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xWIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

