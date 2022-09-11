XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $102.75 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $660,328.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075551 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

