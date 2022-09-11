YAM V1 (YAM) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. YAM V1 has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $9,966.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YAM V1

YAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

