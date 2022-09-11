YAM V3 Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.05 million and $121,227.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075280 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars.

