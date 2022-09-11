YAM V3 Price Tops $0.14 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $123,199.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,550.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076363 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.