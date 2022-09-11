YEE Achieves Market Cap of $175,623.13 (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One YEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $175,623.13 and $20,699.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.88 or 1.00124872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075746 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

