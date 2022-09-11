YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0015

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 47% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 176.1% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $64,242.51 and $51.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

