Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Reaches $60.09 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $60.09 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games (CRYPTO:YGG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official website is yieldguild.io. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

