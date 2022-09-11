Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,711.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.28 million and $37,711.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
