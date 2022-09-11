YooShi Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, YooShi has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $37.54 million and approximately $489,400.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YooShi alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002044 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000433 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi (CRYPTO:YOOSHI) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.