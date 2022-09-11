YOU COIN (YOU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,071.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $18,071.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,756.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00066522 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005410 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075282 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

