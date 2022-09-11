YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,854.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076132 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.