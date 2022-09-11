YUMMY Tops One Day Volume of $241.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $241.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

YUMMY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

