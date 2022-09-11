Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Price Performance

Zalando stock opened at €22.97 ($23.44) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a one year high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.27.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

