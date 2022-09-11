Zano Achieves Market Cap of $5.45 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $62,800.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00139628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00259857 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034870 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001523 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,365,069 coins and its circulating supply is 11,335,569 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

