Zap Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,882.62 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $851,882.62 and $6,472.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.store. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

