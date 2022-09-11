Zap Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Zap has a market capitalization of $845,379.09 and approximately $3,966.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.store. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

