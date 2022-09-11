Zap Price Hits $0.0036 (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Zap has a market cap of $851,882.62 and approximately $6,472.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.store. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

