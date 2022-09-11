Zcash Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $65.13 or 0.00300387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $992.60 million and approximately $61.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00076814 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,241,112 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.