ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $260,682.09 and $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00299190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00119030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00077560 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.