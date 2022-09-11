Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 20.1% This Week

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $102,432.86 and approximately $447.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00774387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014866 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019649 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Zebi Token Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.