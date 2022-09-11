Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 69.1% This Week

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $109,532.50 and approximately $442.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00777792 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015875 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019871 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Zebi Token
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
