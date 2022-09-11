Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $816,168.28 and $18,855.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

