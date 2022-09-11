ZENZO Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $128,382.72 and $48.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00094213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032816 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.