ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Cap of $285.12 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $285.12 million and approximately $931,246.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075280 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

