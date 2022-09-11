Zero Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $107,620.83 and $5.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00299954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00119875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,862,416 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

