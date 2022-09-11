Zigcoin (ZIG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $372,417.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $372,417.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.