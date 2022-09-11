ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $5,154.04

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $5,154.04 and $13.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

