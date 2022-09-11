ZKSpace 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.57 or 1.00056945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036859 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace is a N/A token that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org/en.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

