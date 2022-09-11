ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $178,696.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 239,544,700 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.