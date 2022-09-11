Zoracles (ZORA) One Day Volume Tops $19,974.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $402,836.30 and $19,974.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $73.74 or 0.00342834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

ZORA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zoracles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

